Zacks: Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $13.20 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Element Solutions an industry rank of 97 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 114,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,888. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.76 million. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

