Zacks: Analysts Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will announce sales of $138.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.70 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $140.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $558.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.47 million to $563.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $571.90 million, with estimates ranging from $561.49 million to $584.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $139.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Myers Industries by 1,004.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MYE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $634.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

