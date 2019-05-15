Zacks: Analysts Expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (MNLO) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($0.87). Menlo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNLO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Menlo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,256,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 931,528 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,204,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $11,473,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 79,063 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 468,759 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNLO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. 23,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,965. Menlo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.38.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

