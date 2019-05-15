Zacks: Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Alamo Group an industry rank of 202 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 99,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,686. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.86. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

In related news, Director Rick Parod bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $98,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $64,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,972. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.