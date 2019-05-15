Yangtze River Port and Logistics (YRIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.91

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $0.91. Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 23733 shares trading hands.

In other news, CEO Xiangyao Liu purchased 282,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $305,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Coleman sold 564,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $423,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China.

