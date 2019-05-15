XCel Brands (XELB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Shares of XCel Brands stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,223. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Loren Robert W. D purchased 42,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,711 shares of company stock valued at $75,593. Insiders own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in XCel Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XCel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 16.9% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of XCel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XELB. Zacks Investment Research lowered XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

