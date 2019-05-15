Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Shares Bought by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,336,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 75,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,212,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $5,769,150. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

WH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. 4,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,152. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.71 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

