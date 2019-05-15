WSP Global (WSP) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Laurentian lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$82.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.72.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global stock opened at C$72.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.53. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$56.09 and a 52 week high of C$75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.16999976899487 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.