Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSCC. Fis Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $65.99 and a twelve month high of $87.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/wrapmanager-inc-sells-440-shares-of-invesco-sp-smallcap-consumer-staples-etf-pscc.html.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.