Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Holdings Raised by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Beach sold 3,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $174,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 6,358 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $293,548.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,751.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,459 shares of company stock worth $3,657,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Holdings Raised by Brasada Capital Management LP” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/western-alliance-bancorporation-wal-holdings-raised-by-brasada-capital-management-lp.html.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.