Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 341,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 137,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMOT. BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Michael R. Winter purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,771.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMOT opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $338.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

