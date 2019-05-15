Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Wix.Com (WIX)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $152.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $142.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WIX. Guggenheim began coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.89 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered Wix.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $137.51 on Tuesday. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $143.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wix.Com by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 271,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 80,891 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Wix.Com by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

