Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,134,000 after purchasing an additional 115,951 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,726,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,552,000 after acquiring an additional 565,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,913,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,929 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,742,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,465,000 after acquiring an additional 133,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,739,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,539,000 after acquiring an additional 224,892 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.64 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In related news, insider David E. Blackford sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $209,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dianne R. James sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $96,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,056. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

