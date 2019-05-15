W. R. Berkley (WRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.76

Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.76 and last traded at $61.65, with a volume of 11402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

