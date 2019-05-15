Visa Inc (V) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Visa has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Visa to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.
V opened at $160.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $165.74.
In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,202 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,762. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Odey Holdings AG raised its position in shares of Visa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.42.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Further Reading: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.