Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $80,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,500.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,381,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,049,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,807,000 after acquiring an additional 787,198 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,899,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,050,000 after acquiring an additional 607,130 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,552,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,504,000.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12-month low of $1,401.70 and a 12-month high of $1,575.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Stake Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/vanguard-scotts-vanguard-short-term-vcsh-stake-increased-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.