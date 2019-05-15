Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Position Increased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 195,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.87. 1,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,093. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $89.47.

