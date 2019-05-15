UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million.

UQM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. 8,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,857. UQM Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Get UQM Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UQM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of UQM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/uqm-technologies-uqm-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-03-eps.html.

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UQM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UQM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.