UBS Group Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Price Target to $62.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NCLH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $162,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,393,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $584,588.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,558,658.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,584 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 436,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after purchasing an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 931,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 212,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

