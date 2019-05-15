Twist Bioscience (TWST) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) shot up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.83. 557,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 128,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $668.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

