TrueFlip (TFL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $113,836.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $113,836.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00328242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00896098 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00162420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004971 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

