Tritax EuroBox PLC (EBOX) Increases Dividend to €0.01 Per Share

Tritax EuroBox PLC (LON:EBOX) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tritax EuroBox’s previous dividend of $0.004. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EBOX opened at GBX 97.18 ($1.27) on Wednesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 52 week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.75 ($1.26).

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large Continental European logistics real estate assets, which fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply chain. Our assets are focused on the most- established logistics markets and major population centres, across core Continental European countries.

