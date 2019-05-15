Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $25.27 Million Stake in Waters Co. (WAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Waters comprises 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $25,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $718,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $657,110.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,730 shares of company stock worth $1,856,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Waters to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.26.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $207.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,841. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Waters had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

