Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $12.59 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,296 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 37,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $3,722,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $2,460,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,236 shares of company stock valued at $38,304,166. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.97. 17,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $107.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/trillium-asset-management-llc-has-12-59-million-stake-in-tractor-supply-tsco.html.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.