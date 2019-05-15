Translate Bio Inc (TBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

TBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 184.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 276,715 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth about $126,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth about $2,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. 125,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,870. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $472.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

