Tradition Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC)

Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,118 shares during the quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1,727.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 445.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.99. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

