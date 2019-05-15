Tradition Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 61,050 Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Tradition Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 59.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,475,000 after buying an additional 4,457,743 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,730,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5,290.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,956,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,189,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,250,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $448,127.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Kelly sold 17,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $1,135,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $63.73. 24,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,599. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $71.27.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.