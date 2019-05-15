Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $27,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,504,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,469,000 after purchasing an additional 406,610 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 17,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 134,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 18.47%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nomura reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

