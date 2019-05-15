Tidex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,498.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $117,498.00 and $4,501.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00333183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00888639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00160252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.