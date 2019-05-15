Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.3% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6,709.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,191,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,145,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,900 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,323,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,434,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $554,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 948,656 shares of company stock valued at $110,460,121. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN stock opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $119.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.18.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

