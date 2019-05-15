Tesla (TSLA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2019 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/14/2019 – Tesla was given a new $192.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2019 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2019 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2019 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Tesla was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Tesla was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $375.00.

4/30/2019 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2019 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/25/2019 – Tesla was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $365.00.

4/25/2019 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $374.00 to $369.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Tesla had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

4/23/2019 – Tesla was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Tesla was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Tesla was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $391.00 to $394.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2019 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

4/11/2019 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $270.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Tesla was given a new $192.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Tesla was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Vertical Group. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

4/4/2019 – Tesla was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/4/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2019 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $390.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2019 – Tesla was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2019 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $394.00 to $374.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2019 – Tesla was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2019 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2019 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $391.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $450.00.

4/2/2019 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tesla is encountering supply chain problems which are limiting its ability to raise production, given the fact demand is growing at a fast clip. High research and development (R&D) and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses are eating into the profitability of the company. Huge investment made in the development of Model X and Model 3, the Gigafactory construction and expansion of sales, services and Supercharger infrastructure, are adding to its expenses. Although the company is working toward developing a supercharging network, the number of charging stations still remains drastically low compared with gasoline stations.”

3/29/2019 – Tesla was given a new $215.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2019 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2019 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2019 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $406.00 to $394.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $229.69. 249,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,337,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 0.27. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $224.50 and a 12 month high of $387.46.

Get Tesla Inc alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total transaction of $5,134,847.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,227.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,055,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,340 shares of company stock valued at $26,907,754. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,234,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,404,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,863,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,322,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,771,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $470,949,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.