TechnipFMC (FTI) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.45 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

