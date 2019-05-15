TechnipFMC (FTI) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.45 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.
Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
