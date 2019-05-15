Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 60,135 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $25,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $39,190.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $8,676,558.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

