Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 15,500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $30,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Jackson Financial Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 48.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 78,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 70.6% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.1% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 171,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,692 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 26,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.06 and a 1-year high of $127.21.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

