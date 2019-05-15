Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,733.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,548.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director C Gerald Goldsmith sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $64,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,375.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $920.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.22. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.69 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/systematic-financial-management-lp-raises-holdings-in-chatham-lodging-trust-cldt.html.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.