Systematic Financial Management LP Has $3.25 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 404,824 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $54,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $71,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,585.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,390,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNX. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.
KNX opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.
