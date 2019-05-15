SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

SCHW stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 37,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 41,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,930,073.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $115,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $36,326.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 939,897 shares of company stock worth $42,955,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

