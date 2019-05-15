SunOpta (STKL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

STKL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SunOpta from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

STKL opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.20. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $366.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.13.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Gough bought 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 50,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $215,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 303,202 shares of company stock valued at $944,163. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 124,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in SunOpta by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SunOpta by 65.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

