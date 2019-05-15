Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,096. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 385.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 229.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

