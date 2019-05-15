Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $29.61 Million Position in Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,460,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Redfin were worth $29,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,056,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,101 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,684,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,450,000 after acquiring an additional 921,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $6,554,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $7,215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,214,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,084,000 after acquiring an additional 260,358 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $58,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bridget Frey sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $126,088.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 366,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,970. Redfin Corp has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

