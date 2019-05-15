Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Cuts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,745,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 426,500 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $97,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,830.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $70,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,069 shares of company stock valued at $864,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. 190,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,087,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.05. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Longbow Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

