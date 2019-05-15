State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $8.81 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,008,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,611,000 after purchasing an additional 783,149 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,843,000 after purchasing an additional 752,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 233.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,348,000 after purchasing an additional 591,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $279,695.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,113.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $6,515,951 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $8.81 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/15/state-treasurer-state-of-michigan-has-8-81-million-stake-in-yum-brands-inc-yum.html.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.