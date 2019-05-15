Stars Group (TSG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.60 price target on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Desjardins upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.69 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Stars Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Stars Group has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $580.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stars Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stars Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after buying an additional 235,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Stars Group by 239.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stars Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,979,000 after buying an additional 153,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Stars Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,613,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,979,000 after buying an additional 153,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

