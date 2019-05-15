Spectiv Price Reaches $0.0010 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Spectiv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $307,078.00 and $2,505.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00337011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00883109 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00152561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004801 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,738,479 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.