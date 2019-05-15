SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,252,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,693 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $422,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,121,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,495,000 after acquiring an additional 64,111 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 508.8% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.62. 9,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,698. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

