SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY) Holdings Decreased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

