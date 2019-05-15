South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.02 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 193,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 132,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

In other Kilroy Realty news, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 30,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $2,236,212.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 385,049 shares in the company, valued at $28,216,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $407,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,314,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.56). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

