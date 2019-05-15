Soarcoin (SOAR) Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million

Soarcoin (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Soarcoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Soarcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $2,102.00 worth of Soarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soarcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00336635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00783018 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00147495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004826 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Soarcoin

Soarcoin’s launch date was March 10th, 2017. Soarcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,080,319,439 tokens. Soarcoin’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soarcoin’s official website is soarlabs.org

Buying and Selling Soarcoin

Soarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

