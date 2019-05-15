SM Energy Co (SM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on SM Energy to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Macquarie lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

In other SM Energy news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 182,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,476.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 632,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 592,145 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

SM opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 505.33 and a beta of 3.03. SM Energy has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.25 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

