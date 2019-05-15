Silicom Ltd. (SILC) is Ibex Investors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the quarter. Silicom comprises approximately 1.4% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Silicom worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 215,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silicom stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $233.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Silicom had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.66%. Silicom’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

SILC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

